Denise D. Lampson, age 64, of Ashland, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home. Denise was born on April 18, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Melvin and Clara Salstrom.

After graduating from high school she attended WITC, where she met Alan Lampson Sr. They were married on November 15, 1974, to this union six children were born; Alan Jr., Sindee, Tammy, J.T., Cheriee and Dawayne.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alan, her parents: Melvin and Clara; mother and father-in-law: Alice and Tom Lampson; sisters-in-law: Sharon Lampson and Pat Slayton.

Denise is survived by Children: Alan Jr., Sindee (Norm) Kasten, Tammy (Eric) Maclin, J.T. (Nikki), Cheriee (Bill) Jarecki, & Dawayne; Grandchildren: Alan III, Shayla, Mariah, Logan, Charles, Brooke, Austin, Harley, Erica, J.T. Jr., Holden, Mya, Maci, Graci, Amanda, Danielle, Jordon & Ali; Great Grandchildren: Jaxton & Brentlee; Sister: Linda Goneau; Aunt: Doreen Olson.

Upon her wishes no services will be held at the time.

Arrangements assisted by the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI.

To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Lampson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments