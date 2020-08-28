Delcian M. Larson, age 59 of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Delcian was born on February 6, 1961 in Duluth, MN the daughter of Thomas and Yvonne (Olsen) Hughes.
Delcian loved to garden and had a special place in her heart for her canine companions and horses. They were her best friends.
Delcian is survived by her husband, Wayne of Ashland; Sons, Eric of Duluth, MN and Branden of Ashland; Sisters, Vernell of Alaska and Heather of Minneapolis, MN; Mother, Yvonne of Alaska; Three Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas.
A gathering of family and friends will take place all day on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Larson residence (24040 Meliska Rd, Ashland, WI) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
