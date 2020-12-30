Debralynn A. Trapp-Maristela, age 61 of Washburn, WI passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Debralynn was born on February 2, 1959 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Allan and Vivian (Flood) Trapp.
A completed obituary will follow.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI
