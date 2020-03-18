Dean M. Turney, age 58 of Mellen, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his place of residence. Dean was born on May 29, 1961 in Ashland, WI the son of Peter and Vyola (Nelson) Turney.
Dean was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. He worked as a groundskeeper at the Minocqua golf course for many years. He was currently employed at the Whitecap Mountain Resort. He had a lot of friends and was well liked by everyone who knew him. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He was known for his woodworking abilities.
Dean is survived by his siblings, LeAnna (Stephen) Matusiewicz of Rochester, MN, Jerry Turney of Mellen, WI, Peter (Susan) Turney of Madison, WI, Kevin (Sarah Jane) Turney of Hendersonville, TN; Nieces and Nephews, Nathan (Ruby) Matusiewicz, Brandon (Molly) Matusiewicz, Peter (Alissa) Turney, Alison (JD) Jones, Amber (Evan) Rhodes and Nelson Turney; Nine Great Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Dean will take place in the summer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Dean’s family may be left at Moutainfuneralhomes.com
