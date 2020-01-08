David William “Bubba” Burbank, age 39, of Drummond, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born May 23, 1980, in Kalamazoo, MI, the son of William and Irene (Thoreson) Burbank.
In 1999, he graduated from Washburn High School. David worked for Otter Bay, in Cable. He enjoyed shooting guns and fishing. David loved being a brother and an uncle, attending his nephew’s basketball games, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his siblings, Edith (Mike Coleman) Burbank, Drummond and Ralph (Katrina) Burbank, Ashland; a son, Caleb, Michigan; grandmother, Edith Deutsch, Washburn; nieces and nephews, Emma, Evan, Wyatt, and Andrew; three uncles, Daniel Thoreson, Washburn, Albert (Kim) Thoreson, Wausau, and James Thoreson, Washburn; several cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle, Bob Thoreson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Oaks, 14695 County Highway N, Drummond, WI 54832, with Pastor Brian Cole officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
A luncheon will follow the service at Black Bear, 15050 Highway 63, Drummond, WI.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory, in Ashland.
