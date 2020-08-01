David Ray Morris, aka “Dimon”, age 48, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Culver City, CA. He was born October 2, 1971, in Ashland, WI. David lived in Ashland most of his youth. When he was 15, he moved to Minneapolis MN, where he graduated from high school. David continued on to California, where he worked in the Movie & Entertainment business, including, PA, Art department, Master Rigger, Master Carpenter. He started his own production company and ended his career working for the I.A.T.S.E Local #33 (L.A. Stage Technicians & Projectionists Union). David had a life long passion for singing and music. He had a beautiful iconic voice and would sing at churches, weddings, music competitions and karaoke nights any chance he could. He met a wonderful woman, Donna Suhay who shared his passion of music and 14+ years of his life. David was a diehard Packers fan! He had the kindest heart and was a stranger to no one.
David is survived by, Cody Klatt (son), Anna Otto (Morris), (sister) and many nieces and nephews He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and whose lives he touched.
Due to the world health crisis, there will be no funeral plans at this time. Flowers, Cards and Donations can be sent to Anna Otto at 305 Chamberlain Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. A memorial fund will be setup in David’s honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.