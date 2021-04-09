"Captain Dave," David Haynes Skoro, age 68, of Bayfield, WI, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN, due to a brief illness. Captain Dave was an iconic figure in Bayfield and the surrounding area for decades. His influence, humor, personable nature, and expertise touched literally hundreds of people spreading far beyond the local confines of Bayfield.
Throughout his life Dave wore many caps of mastery from mechanical tinkering, photography, printmaking and knowledge of typography, to his outstanding skill as a sailor and teacher of sailing, working at various sailing businesses including Sailor’s World in Wayzata MN. He’d reached the official pinnacle of his seamanship acquiring the USCG 100-Ton Master’s License. The Lake Superior waters became his home.
After retirement, Dave was honored as Captain Emeritus at Superior Charters, Bayfield WI, where he had worked as captain and teacher for the last 25 years. Entrepreneurship was another skill set for Captain Dave, from a start-up printshop, an up-scale florist shop “Yantra,” a signage business, to several catering ventures which showcased his love of cooking. Captain Dave was also a licensed minister, marrying many couples in various settings including Puerto Rico!
Community was everything to Captain Dave. People who knew Dave remember him as helping whenever he could, never a bad word to others and giving his sage advice. Dave was a great storyteller and wanted the best for everyone. He assisted people throughout the area including helping a Native American teen to receive training toward his driver’s license. A proud moment for that teen, reflecting the gratitude many of us have had for having known the big-heartedness of Captain Dave.
David was born on July 20th 1952, attending St. Louis Park High School, graduating in the class of 1970. Dave is preceded in death by parents Donald & Allie Skoro, survived by brothers Steve (Jean, passing in 2016), Martin (Roselyn Rezac), Peter (Dede), and Robert (Molly) and nieces and nephews Robert (Ellen), Elizabeth, Stephanie, Thomas, Allie, John, and Chessa.
Memorials may be sent to: The Bayfield Area Food Pantry (https://www.corecr.org/bayfield-food-pantry.html), P.O. Box 1530, Bayfield WI 54814.
Sail on Captain Dave . . .
