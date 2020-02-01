Daniel William Culligan died unexpectedly, with his beloved dog, Stella, by his side, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 73.

Dan was born on December 9, 1946 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Roland and Marion Culligan and preceded in death by both parents, brothers Robert, Mike and Rollie, sisters Katherine and Wilma, wife Jean Culligan.

Dan graduated from Ashland High School in 1965, worked at the Paper Mill, and later went on to obtain his Merchant Marine card. He worked 40 years sailing the Great Lakes with Interlake Steamship Company, retiring in 2009 at age 63. Dan enjoyed golfing, 4-wheeling, Brewers and Packers games.

Dan is survived by wife Kathy Morrison, his daughter Carrie Culligan-Nelson (Todd), his son Daryl Culligan, sister Sally Culligan, brother Jim Culligan, step children Cliff Saari (Sheila), Craig Saari (Tina), Chris Saari (Betty), LuAnn Saari (Pat), Stephanie Eder (Marty), Justin Saari (Ann), and Jennifer Saari (Jeff), grandchildren Ryan, Kirby, Hayley, Jeanie, Candace, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Lucas, Allison, Ethan, Alec, Max, and Adie, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

His final resting place will be back home in Ashland, Wisconsin this 2020 summer for a memorial and celebration of life. All friends and family will be notified of details.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Culligan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments