Memorial Service
Daniel William Culligan died unexpectedly, with his beloved dog, Stella, by his side, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 73.
Dan was born on December 9, 1946 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Roland and Marion Culligan and preceded in death by both parents, brothers Robert, Mike and Rollie, sisters Katherine and Wilma, and wife Jean Culligan.
Dan graduated from Ashland High School in 1965, worked at the Paper Mill, and later went on to obtain his Merchant Marine card. He worked 40 years sailing the Great Lakes with Interlake Steamship Company, retiring in 2009 at age 63. Dan enjoyed golfing, 4-wheeling, Brewers and Packers games.
Dan is survived by his daughter Carrie Culligan-Nelson (Todd), his son Daryl Culligan, sister Sally Culligan, brother Jim Culligan, sister in law Kathy Culligan (Mike), step children Cliff Saari (Sheila), Craig Saari (Tina), Chris Saari (Betty), LuAnn Saari (Pat), Stephanie Eder (Marty), Justin Saari (Ann), and Jennifer Saari (Jeff), grandchildren Ryan, Kirby, Hayley, Jeanie, Candace, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Lucas, Allison, Ethan and Alec, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Please join his children and family for a Memorial Celebration of Life, to be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bayview Park 1543-1783 Lake Shore Drive, Ashland, WI, 54806, at 12:00 PM. Lunch will be provided. This will be an outdoor gathering. Social distancing and mask recommendations will be followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.