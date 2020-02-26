Daniel “Salts” Evan Johnson, age 81, of Port Wing, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. He was born on April 24, 1938 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Harris and Enid (Evanson) Johnson.
Daniel graduated from South Shore High School in 1956 and started working for the Lake Superior Power Company in 1957, which later became Northern States Power. He retired as a line foreman from Excel Energy in 1993 after 36 years of working for the power company.
He joined the Marine Corps Reserve in high school and took basic training at Parris Island, SC and also did training in San Diego, CA and Hawthorne, NV. He also did amphibious landings on Brule Point and was in the Minnesota Reserve for almost 6 years. He married Sharon (Colen) Langhammer on December 31, 1986 in Ashland and they just celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. Daniel enjoyed many years working together with his wife Sharon on their marina in Port Wing. He also enjoyed hunting trips to Montana for elk and turkey hunting trips to Mondovi. He very much enjoyed fishing trips in the Apostle Islands with family aboard his boat “My Mistress” and later aboard his second boat, “The Old Lady”.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Johnson of Port Wing, 3 children, Laura Langhammer – Port Wing, John Langhammer – Ashland and Kimberly (Johnny Gessert) Langhammer – Ashland, 4 grandchildren, Hannah Langhammer, Skylar Wiberg, Jaden Wiberg and Jax Gessert, 2 brothers, Fred Johnson – Port Wing and David (Lynn) Johnson – Port Wing, 2 nephews, Adam (Lisa Kavajecz) Johnson and Isaac Johnson, a great-niece, Kendra Johnson, a great-nephew, Harrison Johnson and a sister-in-law, Ingrid Colen and her children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., Sunday at the funeral home. Spring burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in the Town of Orienta.
