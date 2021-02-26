Munising lost a loving, and dedicated community member on February 15, 2021 when Daniel Boucher died after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
Dan was born January 29th, 1960, to the late Larry & Ruthann (Wilson) Boucher. He was raised in Munising and graduated from Mather High School in 1978. During his high school years, he participated in several sports and extracurricular activities while also maintaining employment at Hub’s Super Value.
After his graduation from Mather High School, Dan attended Michigan Tech where he majored in Engineering. He used that degree to begin a career as a civil engineer working for the U.S. government. While living in Virginia, Dan and his wife Laurie (Hallifax) Boucher, daughter of Mary Jayne Hallifax, welcomed the pride and joy of their lives, son Zachary in September 1993. In the late 90’s, Dan and his family returned to his hometown of Munising and he began work as a Financial Advisor for Ameriprise Financial. Dan was a very talented, smart, strong, and driven man and his desire to provide for his family led him to take on many more challenges. While maintaining his financial advising office, Dan developed multiple area businesses with his high school friend, John Madigan.
The only thing that could take Dan away from work was his family. That family grew in 1999 when he met and later married Pam Nebel and added her three boys Cameron, Keegan, and Chase into his life Dan was an incredible father to Zach and role model for Pam’s three sons. Together they enjoyed many camping trips, vacations, sporting events together. One of those special events was an annual trip to the NCAA Final Four. Dan often spoke of this as one of the highlights of his year. He often boasted about being a proud member of the "Never Miss a Final Four Club".
His dedication and work ethic were unmatched and led to many successes. One of Dan’s proudest moments was when Best Bud, Zach - AKA “Z-Man” - graduated from the University of Michigan and came back to Munising to work alongside his best friend and hero.
In recent years, Dan enjoyed his summertime work at the Apostle Island Cruises in Bayfield, Wisconsin. When he wasn’t driving boats in Bayfield, he was in Munising, spending time with his best friend Zach and the rest of his family. Together, Zach and Dan would enjoy countless hours driving through the woods catching up with each other, discussing future plans and vacations to enjoy once he decided to slow down. No matter what Dan’s official role was in any business, he never shied away from the hard work that was required to be successful.
Dan was affiliated with many local community organizations. His easy-going personality, one-of-a-kind laugh, and wry sense of humor were always welcomed.
Dan is survived by his pride and joy, his son Zach Boucher. He is also survived by his partner, Pam Nebel and her three sons Cameron, Keegan (Leanne), and Chase Nebel, his siblings Kari Lynn Boucher, Gary (Darcy) Boucher, and Dawn (Mike) Hayes, his nieces Shannon (Kevin) Dutton, Amberly Boucher, Megan and Christina Hayes, and his nephew Joey Pierce, Jr.
He will be missed by many. Dan left us all with broken hearts and died much too soon.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Dan’s obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net
Memorials in Dan’s name may be made the Munising Public Schools’ Football Program 810 W. Munising Ave., Munising, MI 49862.
