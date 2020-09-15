Dale Anderson, Washburn, died on September 8, 2020. He was born May 31, 1929 in Eau Claire. He was a salesman for the Eau Claire Book and Stationary Company, visiting schools, courthouses, hospitals, and other work places, selling office furniture and supplies from LaCrosse to Hayward and from Menominie to Wausau. He enjoyed visiting with his customers and made friends wherever he went.
Dale and his wife, Margery, moved to San Bernardino, California in 1976. They both loved the warm weather and welcomed friends and family visitors from Eau Claire. After his wife’s death, Dale moved to Washburn to live near his daughter. He was a 5 year resident at the Birch Haven North Assisted Living facility and a member of Messiah Lutheran church. Dale continued to make new friends all his life. He loved the caring staff and residents at BHN and at the adjoining rehab center where he faithfully walked the corridors for fitness every morning and afternoon. He had a smile and a greeting for everyone. He made himself useful at BHN by shoveling snow in the winters and sweeping sidewalks in summer.
Dale is survived by daughter Ginny Pedersen (Jim) of Washburn, sons Jim Anderson (Debra), and Scott Anderson (SueEllen) of California, as well as four grand-daughters, and five great-grandsons.
A brief “Walking Memorial” service will be held in the parking lot of BHN, 320 Superior Avenue, at 1:00 on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Guests may stand or bring a lawn chair. Masks and social distancing will be observed out of our love and respect for one another. Following the service, those who wish may join Dale’s family as they follow one of his favorite walking trails down 4th Street East, sharing memories and abiding together in God’s Grace.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
