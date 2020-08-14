Curtis Neal James, age 53, passed away on August 8th, 2020 at Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck in New Brighton, MN. Curt was in a serious car accident in October of 2019. He was cared for in various hospitals and nursing homes for 10 months until his passing.
Curtis was born in California to Roy and Jeri [Cunningham] James on November 11th, 1966. He attended school at Newport Harbor and Back Bay High School. He married Jacquelyn Hare on April 21st, 1990 in Garden Grove, California. He worked many jobs while he lived in Wisconsin, he was most proud of working as a bulk truck driver for Ferrellgas and as a propane service technician for Midland. He greatly enjoyed working in various facets of the propane industry.
Curtis was a caring man and father. He treated and loved everyone like family. He loved to help anyone and everyone. He also had a passion for drumming; he participated in two local bands: “Rough Cut” and “The Hawkins Creek Band”. Curtis cherished the time spent and memories made with these two groups. He will be remembered for his great storytelling, his jokes, and his social nature.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; Kathy James, Larry Muller, and Deborah James; his brother-in-law; Dennis Moraitis; and two infant sons; Jared and Joel James.
Curtis is survived by his wife; Jacquie; his children; Jonathan James, Jennifer [Jordan] Fitzgerald, Jessica James, and Janessa James; his father and mother-in-law; John and Joyce Hare; his siblings; Sharon Moraitis and Sandy Frost; and his grandchildren; Elijah Fitzgerald-Aliaga and Ezra Fitzgerald.
A visitation for Curtis will be held on Thursday August 13th from 4:00-8:00 pm at Calvary Tabernacle located at 301 Binsfield Rd in Ashland, WI. A private funeral service will be held at a later time for immediate family.
