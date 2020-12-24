Craig A. Wickman, age 71 of Ashland, WI, passed away Friday, Dec 18, 2020 at home, with his loving family at his side. Craig was born July 10, 1949 in Ashland the son of Wallace E. and Florence A. (Walusiak) Wickman.
He graduated from Ashland High School, class of 1967. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point with a B.S. in Natural Resources. On May 27, 1978 he was united in marriage to Anne Whittemore in Ashland’s Prentice Park. Loving Ashland and deciding to raise his family here, Craig worked as a Chartered Financial Consultant and insurance representative for Prudential Insurance for over 20 years and upon retiring, became an independent financial planner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, reading, and being at the cabin with his “bog brothers” of the DSYC. He was a member of the Northern Wisconsin Rod and Gun Club and a supporter of the Ashland Youth Hockey Association. His most recent and proudest project was his “pond project.” Out of a passion for wildlife, together with the Chequamegon Bay Area Partnership, a series of ponds were developed on his property to slow the runoff into Fish Creek and provide wildlife habitat for waterfowl.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Anne, of Ashland; sons, Nils (Emily) of Tacoma, WA and their children, Jonah & Wesley and Tyler (Michaela) of Ashland and their children, Lincoln, Sawyer, Sloan, Elin & Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace in 1977 and Florence in 2010.
A Celebration of Life for Craig will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
The family wishes to thank regional hospice for their support over the past few months.
Online condolences for Craig’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
