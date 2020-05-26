Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN LAKE AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE FOND DU LAC BAND. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&