MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases on Monday, three more deaths and hospitalizations reached a new high, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September.

The seven-day average for new cases hit 4,463, nearly double what it was a month ago and more than six times as high as what it was before the surge began two months ago, based on figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin ranked third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.

The surge in new cases prompted the Mayo Clinic system to suspend all elective surgeries as more than 200 staff members in the system were infected or under quarantine. Mayo leaders said the vast majority of those staff members were exposed out in the community, not while at work, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.

Wisconsin's first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 20. It took nearly five months before the state recorded 1,025 deaths on Aug. 14. But it's taken less than three months for deaths to double.

There were 1,648 people hospitalized statewide, up by 114 in just one day and a new record high, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

