Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin voters could head to the polls Tuesday in an election unlike any ever seen before in the state as officials and voters alike contend with new rules and procedures spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s vote comes after weeks of legal tumult and partisan fighting over whether the election should proceed as the new coronavirus spreads in Wisconsin and an especially turbulent Monday during which the election was briefly postponed until June.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers attempted to push back the election several weeks with an emergency order, but the Republican-controlled state Legislature immediately made an appeal to the state Supreme Court, which ruled 4-2 to strike the order down in just a matter of hours.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. statewide. Voters are tasked with weighing in on the Democratic presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and a proposed amendment to the state constitution. There are also thousands of local offices on ballots across Wisconsin, including county executives, county board seats, and mayors.
In-person turnout at the polls is expected to be lower than usual, as many voters have opted to vote by mail and others have expressed concerns about the risk of exposing themselves to the coronavirus at crowded polling places. Milwaukee is expected to open only five polling places — normally, it has 180 polling sites.
