Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION TODAY... .AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL SPREAD SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND TODAY INTO TONIGHT. PRECIPITATION CHANCES WILL RAMP UP THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ROUGHLY ALONG THE I-35 CORRIDOR INTO THE ARROWHEAD. FREEZING RAIN WILL LEAD TO ICING IN SPOTS, MAINLY OVER PARTS OF SAWYER, ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND A QUARTER OF AN INCH. * WHERE...ASHLAND COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&