Drive-up testing station

A nurse at a drive-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.

 TED S. WARREN | AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin surpassed the 1,000 mark Sunday and health experts aren't predicting the peak in the case for weeks.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,112 cases of the coronavirus in the state, up from 842 on Friday. The state has officially listed 13 deaths, but local health departments had confirmed 15 deaths as of Friday.

Health officials say the number of people with the virus is likely much higher because so few tests have been administered. Two patients have been confirmed in Bayfield County and none in Ashland County, though a person known to be contagious reportedly visited Ashland County in recent weeks.

More than 15,000 people in the state have tested negative. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia.

The city of Milwaukee kicked off its drive-up early voting effort on Saturday, meant to give people the opportunity to vote in person and limit their risk to COVID-19.

