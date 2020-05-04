WASHBURN

Canada geese swim off the Chequamegon Bay coast at Thompson’s West End Park last year in Washburn. The city plans to open West End and Memorial campgrounds May 26 barring the extension of the state’s safer-at-home order or other issues related to COVID-19.

Washburn plans to open Thompson’s West End and Memorial parks and campgrounds on May 26.

Washburn delayed opening the parks and campgrounds out of concerns of the potential spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness. The city may adjust the May 26 opener if necessary or if the state’s safer-at-home order is extended. Also, some campsites, overflow areas and showers may be closed.

Reservations will not be accepted for camping at Washburn campgrounds in 2020. Instead, all sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The West End Park boat launch will be closed for repairs this year. Boaters may use the launch at Washburn Marina.

For more information speak to the campground hosts upon arrival or contact City Hall at 715-373-6160.

