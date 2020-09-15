Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS. * WHERE...TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH AND ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&