FREE COVID-19 TEST SITE
Where: Bayfield County Garage, 311 S. First Ave. E, Washburn.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday.
With help from the Wisconsin National Guard, Bayfield County will hold a free COVID-19 testing site Friday in Washburn.
The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bayfield County Garage, 311 S. First Ave. E. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis or by appointment by calling the Bayfield County COVID-19 hotline at 715-373-3324. Optional pre-registration also is available via register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
The county prefers that people showing symptoms or who have had close contact with positive cases attend the event.
The testing day was announced following another spike in local cases, this time connected to a wedding party, and a county-wide order prohibiting mass gatherings. The order noted that the county’s caseload had more than doubled over the preceding 30 days.
Bayfield County had 65 confirmed cases as of Friday, the latest statistics available as the Daily Press went to print, 16 of which were active. Forty-eight patients had recovered and one person had died. The county currently was monitoring about 100 people, such as those with pending test results and close contacts of confirmed cases.
The Health Department also is keeping an eye on people showing symptoms without test results but who are suspected of having COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
The COVID-19 activity level in Bayfield County is rated as high.
Ashland County has recorded 44 positive cases as of Thursday, with 35 recovered and one death. The county is actively monitoring 75.
