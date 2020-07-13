The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Ashland County has more than doubled in the county, growing from three to eight since Thursday, according to Ashland County Health and Human Services Department.
At the same time, the reported total of infections in Bayfield County grew to seven Monday, up from the four cases reported by the county July 6.
The Ashland County report said two cases were added Friday to the total reported in the county, and three additional cases were reported Saturday.
A total of 93 people were being monitored by the Ashland County Health Department, including people who have had contacts with known COVID-19 patients and those who are symptomatic and still have test results pending. The county also has cleared 1,812 cases that were being monitored and have had three cases of people with COVID-19 who have recovered.
Ashland County Health Officer Liz Szot said Monday that at least four of the five new cases are connected to a hockey tournament that took place at the Bay Area Civic Center in late June. She said the fifth case involves a resident who traveled away from the Bay Area and contracted the virus while out of town.
At least 13 COVID-19 cases in both adults and children have been tied to the hockey event, which drew participants from three states to Ashland. One person who came down with the illness was a resident of Bayfield County who became ill after attending the tournament.
Szot said to the best of her knowledge, all of the new cases were recovering at home.
Bayfield County Health Director Sara Wartman on Friday urged anyone who may have attended the tournament to get tested for COVID-19 infection.
She said local health departments were being stretched to their limits for contact tracing because so many suspected coronavirus carriers had been out in public visiting busy bars, restaurants and retail stores.
Families involved in the hockey tournament are known to have been to several local restaurants and hotels, but health officials have not identified those businesses. A visitor from downstate Wisconsin who was in Port Wing over the Fourth of July weekend spent time that weekend at the Port Bar & Restaurant before returning home and being hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said.
Szot said she was “very, very strongly encouraging social distancing” as a method of preventing a new outbreak like that associated with the hockey tournament
“We are also strongly encouraging the use of a face covering whether it be a cloth face mask, or a mask. The use of social distancing and faces masks are paramount in preventing the further spread of the virus,” she said.
The local numbers come amid a nationwide explosion in positive coronavirus cases that has followed as states reopened their economies with few or no safety mandates such as required mask-wearing. Many states and some Wisconsin counties now are adopting mandatory-mask ordinances.
