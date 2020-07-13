Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...EAST CENTRAL WASHBURN...WEST CENTRAL ASHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 230 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DRUMMOND, TO NEAR SEELEY, TO STONE LAKE, AND MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH, PEA-SIZE HAIL, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, AND OCCASIONAL CLOUD-TO-GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. THESE STORMS WILL BE NEAR... ROUND LAKE AROUND 235 AM CDT. CABLE AND NAMEKAGON LAKE AROUND 240 AM CDT. COUDERAY AND CHIEF LAKE ON CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE AROUND 245 AM CDT. CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, RADISSON, NEW POST AND NAMEKAGON AROUND 255 AM CDT. CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST AND CLAM LAKE AROUND 300 AM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE RESERVE, NORTHWOODS BEACH, CHIEF LAKE, LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, TOTAGATIC LAKE, LOST LAND LAKE, GRINDSTONE LAKE, TEAL LAKE, NELSON LAKE AND SISSABAGAMA LAKE. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.