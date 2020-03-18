The Bad River Band and Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will temporarily close their casinos and lodges to the public for a period of two weeks.
The tribes are taking the measure to keep employees, community and customers safe as Coronavirus continues to spread in Wisconsin.
During the closure, Legendary Waters employees will be given two weeks’ pay, a news release said.
General Manager Mitch Corbine said Bad River Casino would try to keep everyone employed and the property would be given a deep cleaning after it closes at midnight tonight.
Legendary Waters will be closing at midnight Thursday. Until then it has canceled group events, is keeping customers at a distance from each other at tables and machines, and is modifying dining operations.
The tribe asked patrons and employees to be responsible and not visit or work if they are ill.
Casino revenues contribute toward tribal operations, but Corbine said Bad River should be OK for the two-week period.
The closure is set to run until April 5.
