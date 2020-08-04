The first of three free COVID-19 testing sites slated for August in Bayfield County will be held Friday in Iron River, and the state Department of Health Services has established a hotline for people to access their test results.
With the help of the Wisconsin National Guard, Bayfield County will gather samples from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Iron River Community Center, 8275 E. Mill St.
Cable will follow with testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Community Center, 13660 Highway M.
Red Cliff also is slated to take samples from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Community Health Center, 36745 Aiken Rd.
Local cases of the coronavirus have shot up in recent weeks with Bayfield and Ashland counties reporting 20 total cases each as of Monday. On Tuesday, Ashland County Health Officer Elizabeth Szot reported the county’s first death to the disease; she did not release additional details about the patient.
People with symptoms or who have had close contact with positive cases are preferred at the coming tests. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served bases, but pre-registration is optional at register.covidconnect.wi.gov or by calling the Bayfield County COVID-19 hotline at 715-373-3324.
People who are tested will receive a phone call with the results from the Health Department or a state call center within three to seven days, according to Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs.
However, should the person’s phone number have been incorrectly recorded, or if someone does not answer the calls or receive emails from COVID Connect, the DHS has set up the Wisconsin COVID-19 results hotline at 866-419-6988. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Callers need to provide the date they were tested, the National Guard test site visited, their name and date of birth. People are requested to wait at least five days after the sample is collected before calling.
COVID-19 symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or small
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.