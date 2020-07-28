Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard and Bayfield County Health Department take samples to test people for COVID-19 July 10 in Iron River.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

Three Bayfield County communities will host free COVID-19 testing sites in August as the number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continues to grow.

Bayfield County had recorded 19 COVID patients as of Thursday while Ashland County was at 15; in June, both counties combined had five confirmed cases.

Iron River will host free testing on Aug. 7 at its Community Center, Cable on Aug. 14 at its Community Center and Red Cliff on Aug. 22 at the Community Health Center. All sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Friday, Bayfield County had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two were still active, 13 patients had recovered and one person has died. A total of 1,675 tests have come back negative in the county, and the Health Department is currently monitoring 90 residents.

