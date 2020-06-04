Hundreds of test kits for COVID-19 are en route to three one-day testing sites in Bayfield County to screen people with any type or severity of symptom of the respiratory illness.
“We want to know what the prevalence is in our community,” said Sara Wartman, director of the Bayfield County Health Department.
The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting at Red Cliff, Iron River and Drummond to test anybody with any symptoms — which will be loosely interpreted — of COVID-19, Wartman said. In addition, certain groups of people who work with the public and have no symptoms, including EMTs, police or health care workers, may get tested.
The tests will give the Health Department a better picture of the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the severity of symptoms and possibly the number of asymptomatic carriers who could be spreading the disease without know it, Wartman said.
The tests are simple nasal swabs that do not penetrate deep into the nostril, said Wartman, who described a “tickling” sensation when she took it. No tests will be performed for antibodies to determine whether a person had COVID-19 and recovered from it.
Each location will have 300 to 450 kits on hand so the county could conceivably test more than 1,000 people; as of Wednesday, 406 people in the county had been tested since February.
The sites are open to anyone — not just residents of Bayfield County — but the person does need to have some sort of Wisconsin address. Summer residents and people from other states who may have a cabin in the area are welcome.
Wartman advised people to bring along a driver’s license just in case, but otherwise providing a name and date of birth is sufficient. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children between 5 and 17 years old.
A few things people don’t need are cash, credit cards or health insurance as the tests are free and require no co-pays.
People who are tested will receive a phone call with the results from the Health Department or a state call center within three to seven days, according to Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs.
Bayfield County COVID-19 Testing Sites
Red Cliff: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Legendary Waters, 37600 Onigamiing Drive.
Drummond: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17, Civic Center, 52540 Front Ave.
Iron River: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 18, Community Center, 8275 E. Mill St.
COVID-19 symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or small
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
