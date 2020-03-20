Weather Alert

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT... .LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE. SOME PATCHY BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE DUE TO GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS BETWEEN 20 TO 30 MPH. THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY TAPER OFF LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON AS DRIER AIR FILTERS IN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...LAKE EFFECT SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&