A Washburn woman is leading the hunt — for Easter eggs, that is — with a creative twist in light of COVID-a9 travel restrictions.
Trying to find ways to keep people and kids engaged while sheltering at home, Lynda Warren spotted Facebook posts about homeowners decorating their houses with Christmas lights to spread cheer rather than fear.
“I thought, that wouldn’t work,” Warren said.
It’s Easter season, after all!
Thus was born the Chequamegon Bay Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Warren encourages residents from throughout the Bay Area to hang or tape paper eggs decorated for the Easter season in their windows, or perhaps even hang some outside.
To help her fill her own windows with brightly colored Easter eggs, Warren enlisted the aid of her 9-year-old daughter, Addi, and 16-year-old foreign exchange student Similan “Tangmo”Pimolsri.
“Addi is loving decorating the Easter eggs,” Warren said. “She loves drawing and decorating — anything art.”
The activity also is keeping Addi occupied during the difficult separation from friends, neighbors and school, and giving sophomore Tangmo one of her final tastes of American tradition that she will experience during her truncated stay in Washburn.
Tangmo arrived in Washburn from Thailand on Aug. 8 to attend high school for one year, and had spent the previous year completing paperwork and brushing up her English skills to qualify for placement.
But now the teen is sheltering at the Warren home and awaiting travel details, which will no doubt arrive with less than 24-hour notice. She will be returning home well before her scheduled departure on June 22.
“It’s kind of sad,” Tangmo said. “I was looking forward to spending spring and a little bit of summer here.”
When Tangmo arrives home at Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, she will rejoin her parents, who are working at home, her sister — and a high number of COVID-19 cases.
But in the few short days before Tangmo departs, the Buddhist got to experience a few of the traditions surrounding Easter, and enjoyed working on the hunt project, citing the creative and beautiful displays she has made and seen.
With Easter eggs appearing in windows, Warren encouraged families to plan to walk or drive around hunting them down, giving the kids some exercise and the chance to celebrate the season — even if not per usual.
