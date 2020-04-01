The number of patients in Wisconsin who have tested positive for coronavirus has surged by 50% since Saturday, according to figures released Wednesday by the Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin now has at least 1,550 confirmed cases, though health officials warn that number is misleading because so few people are being tested with kits in short supply.
The state also has begun compiling other statistics about the patients: 43% of confirmed cases are in patients under the age of 50 and 26% are between the ages of 20 and 40. Of confirmed cases, 52% are women, but of the 24 confirmed deaths, only 42% are women.
Ashland County this week recorded its first confirmed case and Bayfield County its third. Two Bayfield County cases are particularly troubling because they involve "community spread" of the virus, in which the patients contracted it with no known contact with a previously diagnosed patient or travel to COVID-19 hot spots.
The Ashland County patient was treated in the hospital and since has been released, according to health officials. As of Tuesday, the third Bayfield County case, involving a patient in their 70s, remained hospitalized.
Across Wisconsin, 25% of all COVID-19 infections are serious enough to require hospitalization, the state said Wednesday.
