Seven entrepreneurs will present six business proposals to compete to win a cool $5,000 to help launch their projects, but they are going to have to wait awhile as the Chequamegon Bay Spark competition has been postponed until further notice.
CheqYes, the Bay area’s young professionals organization, recently chose the six finalists for Spark and plans to host the second annual event, in which hopeful entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to judges as well as an audience at Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center.
This year’s finalists and their business proposals are: Batter Up by Jess Beirl; Copper Pasty by Victoria Peters; Disruptive Operations by Becky Wygonik and Freddie Monkelien; Northernmost Media by Phil Kraus; Redneck Cosmetics by Travis Larson; and WaterWays App by Noble Falconer.
Last year’s winner, Amy Trimbo, has set up AdventureUs in Washburn with help from the $5,000 grant. The money helped her advance her business plan, build her brand, cover incidental costs and renovate her business space. The avid sewer sells her signature snow sleeves and manufactures and repairs outdoors gear.
The competition had been scheduled for April 23, but CheqYes has postponed this and all of its other events until further notice as part of the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness circling the world.
Once the event is rescheduled, the six business proposals will be pitched. Each presenter is given five minutes followed by five minutes for questions. The winner will take home $5,000 plus a business start-up package.
CheqYes doesn’t known when Spark or its other events will be rescheduled, but the group encourages people to keep an eye open at facebook.com/cheqyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.