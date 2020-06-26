A 10th case of the COVID-19 respiratory disease in Sawyer County was confirmed Thursday, June 25, by the Sawyer County Public Health Department.

The ninth case in the county was recorded on June 9.

Of the nine positive cases previously identified, eight individuals have recovered, the department stated. There have been no deaths in the county from COVID-19.

A recovered case is a person who is out of isolation and it has been at least 30 days since the onset of symptoms. 

To date, 1,697 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments