Tribal members Paige Moilanen, Mark Defoe and Wade Hanson Jr. pack about 225 lunches for Bayfield School District students Friday at the Red Cliff Food Distribution Center. The school closed Monday until further notice to help contain the spread of coronavirus, and the Red Cliff Band opened its summer food service program to distribute lunches from 11 a.m. to noon at the center, Hillside Playground, New Housing’s Housing Parking Lot, Birch Bark Trail Park, Bayfield Town Hall and La Pointe School. As a Bayfield High School student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, meals were not available at the school.
MICHELLE JENSEN/STAFF PHOTO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.