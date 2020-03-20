Covid school lunches

Tribal members Paige Moilanen, Mark Defoe and Wade Hanson Jr. pack about 225 lunches for Bayfield School District students Friday at the Red Cliff Food Distribution Center. The school closed Monday until further notice to help contain the spread of coronavirus, and the Red Cliff Band opened its summer food service program to distribute lunches from 11 a.m. to noon at the center, Hillside Playground, New Housing’s Housing Parking Lot, Birch Bark Trail Park, Bayfield Town Hall and La Pointe School. As a Bayfield High School student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, meals were not available at the school.

MICHELLE JENSEN/STAFF PHOTO

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

