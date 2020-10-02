testing

A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 June 11 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff.

Red Cliff COVID-19 testing site

Where: Red Cliff Community Health Center, 36745 Aiken Road, Bayfield.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.

Red Cliff will host a free COVID-19 testing event with help from the Wisconsin National Guard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Community Health Center, 36745 Aiken Road, Bayfield.

There will be 450 test kits available, and everyone is welcome. A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone between the ages of 5 and 17.

Pre-registration is not required, but testing will proceed much faster with it. Call 715-779-3707, ext. 2319 to pre-register or visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The testing event comes on the heels of the Bayfield County Health Department banning interscholastic sports and competitions due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

The county had tallied a total of 115 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, with 30 being active and 84 recovered. One death has been recorded.

