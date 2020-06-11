Red Cliff coronavirus tests
MICHELLE JENSEN/STAFF PHOTO

A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 Thursday at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff. About 60 cars had lined up within 15 minutes of the site opening. Future testing sites will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Drummond Area Civic Center and on June 18 at the Iron River Community Center.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments