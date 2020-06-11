A Wisconsin National Guard team gives instructions for collecting specimens to test people for COVID-19 Thursday at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Red Cliff. About 60 cars had lined up within 15 minutes of the site opening. Future testing sites will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Drummond Area Civic Center and on June 18 at the Iron River Community Center.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.