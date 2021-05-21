The Red Cliff Tribal Council on Friday revised its mandatory mask ordinance to allow for outdoor events to take place.
The updated ordinance allows those who are fully vaccinated to go maskless but masks still are required for those without vaccinations and in the Red Cliff Community Health Center.
Tribal employees likewise will continue to wear masks while providing services.
Tribal events such as the annual pow-wow and cultural days remain unresolved and updates will be released as tribal officials made decisions about them.
The mask mandate has been in effect since Aug. 3.
