Red Cliff employees distribute food.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY DEREK GORDON

Red Cliff Food Distribution has provided $250,000 of food to the community and surrounding areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Cliff has partnered with the Hunger Relief Foundation to bring in three separate truckloads of food boxes to Red Cliff to distribute for free to local residents. Each box consists of packages of chicken, pork, dairy and two types of produce.

The food box deliveries are part of the Farm to Families Program that allowed the USDA to buy food from farmers nationwide whose food would typically be sold to restaurants. Without the program, farmers would probably have had to dump the food.

“Working with CORE in Bayfield, Madeline Island Food Pantry, the Bayfield County Aging and Disability Resource Center, BRICK Ministries, Ashland and Bayfield County jails, Northern Lights nursing home and other local entities has been fantastic and there is a need to share support among all these programs,” Red Cliff Food Distribution Director Butch Bresette said.

The three truckloads contained about $200,000 of food and the weekly pallets of milk, yogurt and cheese sticks bring the total up to $250,000.

Future food shipments are set for Aug. 13 and Aug. 27; locations are to be determined.

To learn more about the program call 715-779-3740.

