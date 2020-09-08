A possible COVID-19 case at the Mellen School District has resulted in students in three grades at the school and their siblings,being told to stay home Tuesday until further notice.
A news release on the district’s website said the action was a precaution and the case had not been confirmed. The notice includes students from grades six and seven; a later notification added kindergarten studentsto the list of those directed to stay home.
The release said certain staff members would also be staying home, but gave no further details.
This story will be updated.
