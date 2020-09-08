COVID-19
A possible COVID-19 case at the Mellen School District has resulted in students in three grades at the school and their siblings,being told to stay home Tuesday until further notice.

A news release on the district’s website said the action was a precaution and the case had not been confirmed. The notice includes students from grades six and seven; a later notification added kindergarten studentsto the list of those directed to stay home.

The release said certain staff members would also be staying home, but gave no further details.

