Brian Mrnak is concerned about his business.
It’s not that business is bad at Ashland’s Sports Hollow gun shop. It’s good. Too good, Mrnak said, with firearms and ammunition flying out the door at a rate he has never seen before.
“Saying there are unusual amounts of sales wouldn’t even be the proper words,” Mrnak said. “Extraordinary, unprecedented, yeah.”
The sales at Sports Hollow reflect the explosion in the sales of guns and ammo throughout the country. According to the Associated Press, the FBI performed a total of 5.5 million background checks in January and February. Gun sales always go up in an election year, but 2020 is outpacing the presidential election year of 2016 by 350,000. The Internet retailer ammo.com has reported a 309% increase in revenue, coming from a 222% jump in ammunition transactions.
“I’ve sold more guns and ammunition in the last seven days than I have in the past seven weeks,” Mrnak said. “The problem is there is no supply chain; everything nationwide has dried up in three or four days.”
Mrnak said the frenzy is simply the result of panic buying, the same kind of thing that has happened to toilet paper, hand sanitizer and face masks.
He said the panic mentality is driven by fear and uncertainty.
“I think there is a lot of insecurity about what might happen, to the point where grocery stores are closed, where people run out of food and they come to your house and take yours or whatever,” Mrnak said. “There is a lot of insecurity out there. Two weeks ago you could never imagine we could be at this point.”
Mrnak said he had just sold four guns to a customer who two weeks ago did not believe in firearms.
“I wouldn’t let him take them home without some personal instruction,” he said.
Mrnak also is limiting purchases of ammunition
“We are selling based on need, not on greed,” he said. “In order for me to keep my prices fair, I am going to have to ration people.”
Mrnak said he would not sell guns to anyone he suspected would be immediately reselling them.
“That’s called a straw man purchase, and it is against the law,” he said.
Although he still has some handguns and long-barreled rifles left in stock, Mrnak says he has no AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles or other home-defense firearms like short-barreled shotguns.
“They cleaned me out in seven days,” he said.
He said it could be months before his stocks could be replenished.
