The Tegens invite the community to paint their fence with hearts and balloons to spread love, camaraderie and good cheer at 1100 11th St. in Ashland. Michele Tegen has left out a box filled with paints for people who don’t bring their own and asked anyone interested to leave a heart, a name, a message of hope to join in the fun.
