Brenda Jones checks over her ballot as she votes absentee during drive-up early voting in the City off Milwaukee Saturday, March 28, 2020. A steady stream of cars lined up around City Hall with drivers showing a photo identification and getting their ballots at the Zeidler Building, 841 N. Broadway. Drive-up early voting will be available Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3 p.m. and Monday-Friday 8am-5pm in the City of Milwaukee. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via AP)