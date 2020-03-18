Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE NEAR SHORE WATERS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&