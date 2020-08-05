FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers pushed back Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, against Republican claims that he's secretly planning to shut down Wisconsin schools this fall, saying he's content to let local officials decide whether to offer in-person or online instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)