Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS AROUND 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 5 TO 8 FEET EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&