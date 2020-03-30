What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The top infectious-disease expert in the United States is warning that smaller U.S. cities are about to witness the rapid acceleration in coronavirus cases that New York is seeing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC's “Good Morning America” that New Orleans and Detroit are showing signs that “they're going to take off,” and other, smaller cities are “percolating.”
Fauci's warning comes a day after President Donald Trump braced the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people. Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April 30, bowing to public health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the city at the center of China's virus outbreak were reopening Monday, but customers were scarce after authorities in Wuhan lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.
And Olympic organizers announced that the summer games will kick off almost exactly a year after they were due to kick off in Tokyo.
Here are some of AP's top stories Monday on the world's coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY:
— As U.S. hospitals brace for a surge in patients who need breathing machines and other resources that could be in critically short supply, health care workers are dusting off playbooks they’ve never before had to implement on how to fairly ration limited resources during an emergency.
— The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance to keep up.
— The U.S. surpassed 125,000 cases and about 43% of those are in New York state. Testing is one reason. Doctors can’t detect an infection if they don’t look for it, and New York has been doing more testing than anywhere in the country.
— State and local leaders in the U.S. are struggling to navigate inconsistent federal guidance and fierce political tribalism that is complicating their responses to the coronavirus outbreak.
— An exclusive data analysis from AP finds that more than a third of counties across the U.S. still haven't reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly poor, rural areas.
— For grandparents all over the world, being protected from the coronavirus pandemic has meant a piercing distance from their loved ones. Children don’t seem to be getting seriously ill as often, but likely spread the virus. Older adults are at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus. It's a jolting change for grandparents who are also caregivers.
___
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
