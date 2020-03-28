Weather Alert

...HEAVY WET SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .A STRONG SPRING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A RAIN AND SNOW MIX TO THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. RAIN WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON. RAIN IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW TONIGHT AND BACK TO RAIN DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY. THE PRECIPITATION WILL BE ASSOCIATED WITH STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS TONIGHT WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE OF LAKE SUPERIOR OVER DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES. UNCERTAINTY IN SNOWFALL AMOUNTS REMAINS BASED ON HOW FAST RAIN MAY CHANGE TO SNOW AND THE TRACK OF THE STORM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&