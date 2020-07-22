Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard and Bayfield County Health Department take samples to test people for COVID-19 July 10 in Iron River.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 of the 400 people who visited the Iron River testing site on July 10.

One person’s sample could not be processed, but 398 samples tested negative.

Bayfield County ordered 400 tests to collect samples in Iron River but it wasn’t enough. The site was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the county announced at 2 p.m. that the site already had 400 people lined up for testing.

Ashland County hosted a test day Monday; the results of those tests are not yet known.

Additional events will be scheduled in Ashland and Bayfield counties.

