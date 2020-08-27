One person out of 159 people from around the region who took advantage of a COVID-19 testing site in Red Cliff Saturday tested positive for the illness, and one sample could not be processed.
Red Cliff has recorded four cases of COVID-19. Three of the four patients have recovered, and one has died.
The positive test result from Saturday will not add to the tally because it was recorded in a person who lives outside of Red Cliff’s jurisdiction.
Bayfield County had hosted three testing sites in August with the help of the Wisconsin National Guard.
In Iron River on Aug. 7, 258 people were tested and one positive case of COVID-19 was revealed. One week later in Cable, 308 people gave samples and four tested positive.
As of Wednesday, Bayfield County has recorded 42 confirmed cases and 44 people are being monitored. Six cases remain active, while 35 patients have recovered and one death has been recorded. The county’s COVID-19 activity level has dropped from high to moderately high.
For more information about the pandemic, the Bayfield County COVID-19 hotline is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 715-373-3324.
In Ashland County as of Wednesday, 39 people have tested positive and there has been one death. Twenty-four patients are deemed recovered, and 60 are actively being monitored.
People who are tested should have received a phone call with the results from the Health Department or a state call center within three to seven days, according to Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs.
However, should the person’s phone number have been incorrectly recorded, or if someone does not answer the calls or receive emails from COVID Connect, the state Department of Health Services set up a Wisconsin COVID-19 results hotline at 866-419-6988. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It will be necessary to provide the date of testing, the National Guard test site visited, name and date of birth. People are requested to wait at least five days after the sample is collected before calling.
