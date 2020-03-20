Northern Ashland and Bayfield county nursing homes are striving to keep residents engaged despite limitations on group activities and communal dining in the ongoing battle to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable citizens.
Northern Lights Healthcare in Washburn started to limit visitors to its buildings on March 13 after receiving guidance from the state, said Heidi Anderson, director of community relations.
As guidelines for handling the spread of the coronavirus are changing at a rapid pace, the nursing home is putting its residents first, Anderson said.
“This is a very fluid situation, and we are monitoring it very closely with our residents’ well-being always being first and foremost,” she said.
All physicians can do their regular rounds, and emergency medical services workers, hospice registered nurses and end-of-life personnel may enter.
But residents’ family, friends and neighbors aren’t allowed to visit in person, and instead have to rely on telephone calls or Skype.
“This is going to be hard for them,” Anderson said.
The nonprofit 65-bed nursing home and 17-bed assisted living facility is trying to keep the residents’ spirits up and engaging them mentally and physically despite the restriction on large group gatherings and communal dining. But staff members are looking at smaller group activities, Anderson said.
Northern Lights is also keeping in mind senior citizens who still live in their own homes in the tight-knit Washburn community. The home’s nonessential health care personnel who are no longer permitted to enter the buildings are offering to run errands and provide assistance such as picking up medications and delivering groceries. This way the vulnerable elderly can stay home and enjoy greater safety.
North Shore Healthcare, which operates Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center and Court Manor in Ashland, has followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to limit visitors, director of communication Kristin Mueller said.
The homes restrict all visitors except for end-of-life compassionate care visits, which are reviewed by a team at the clinic.
“It’s all case-by-case basis,” Mueller said.
People who are given the OK to enter are screened at the door.
Inside the nursing home walls, residents are practicing social distancing. Residents who can eat without supervision eat in their rooms, Mueller said. Others are fed in the dining room but are spread apart.
Staff members are being creative in organizing group activities with an eye toward keeping residents safe from possible infection, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.