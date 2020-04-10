They’re called micro adventures — brief educational trips outdoors that can keep kids healthy, occupied and learning during their break from school.
They’re the brainchild of Katherine Jenkins and Clair Emmons of Northland College’s Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute, who found themselves at loose ends with classes shut down and worried about Bay-Area kids who likewise are stuck at home and maybe focused too much on phones and screens.
Their solution: a month of daily adventures with a carrot at the end — a drawing for one of four $30 gift certificates, open to anyone who completes 20 of the adventures. New challenges will be posted daily on the institute’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We’re starting by having them make a map of their own backyard or a nearby place they visit regularly,” Jenkins said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but maybe they’ll next go out and mark 10 signs of spring, or find an animal track and follow it and then tell the story of the adventures the animal went on. It’s just an easy way to get outside and do something rewarding.”
The adventures will be open to all ages, though Jenkins expects elementary- and middle-school-age kids will be best suited.
Students can document their adventures on the micro adventure social media pages to get credit toward the 20 completions.
“We want it to be fun so whatever they want to share of their experience, they can,” Jenkins said. “Maybe it’s a drawing they made, or a picture of them doing the activity. We know our youngest will probably need the support of parents. A middle-school student might want to write a story.”
Normally at this time of year, Jenkins and Emmons would be working in their youth outreach capacity with schools and other organizations, getting kids outdoors and teaching them new skills and activities.
With those opportunities lost, Emmons and Jenkins started brainstorming ways to replicate their work remotely and landed upon the adventures.
Each should take between about 10 minutes and a half-hour. And halfway through the month, they will pose the most challenging — and perhaps rewarding — of the adventures. “We’ll invite them to do a solo, to find a spot outdoors to be alone and then ask them what it’s like just to be out there, alone, solo, with nothing intruding,” Jenkins said.
Neither Jenkins nor Emmons has a particular goal for the number of kids who participate. The primary focus is on quality, not quantity.
“Times are weird, and it can be hard to find motivation,” Emmons said. “We hope with the activities we give kids a cool and interesting reason to get outside. Even if we got only 20 kids, that would be awesome.”
And both women also are thinking of the long game, not just surviving the pandemic.
“Building up a sense of place is one of the main missions of the institute,” Emmons said. “Kids build up an ethic and it sticks with them into their adult lives and affect the decisions they make and the interactions they have with other people. It definitely gives them a sense of stewardship of our area.”
Learn more: To learn more and get started on micro adventures, search for SOEI Youth Outreach Programs on Facebook and Instagram.
